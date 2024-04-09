Proposed township for Mamelodi flood victims

The City of Tshwane has plans in the pipeline to resettle more Mamelodi flood victims to a newly-proposed township called Pienaarspoort Extension 25. Some flood victims have been accommodated inside Nellmapius Community Hall since their shacks built near the riverbanks were washed away by a heavy storm in February 2020.

The other beneficiaries of the proposed township will include inhabitants of informal settlements located in Region 5 and 6 and illegal land invaders who occupied the road reserve off the K54 provincial road. Two years ago, Gauteng Transport and Logistics MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela bemoaned the fact that progress to rehabilitate the K54 road, known as Tsamaya Road, was marred by disruptions, formal and informal businesses operating along the construction route as well as community protests over poor service delivery. The City’s plans to establish a Pienaarspoort township took shape after the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements bought land for the flood victims.

This was after the municipality requested funding from the department for the acquisition of land to resettle flood victims and identified region 5 and 6 informal settlements. The imminent relocation of more flood victims comes after the City embarked on a process in December last year to move more than 500 households from flood-affected Mamelodi areas to Leeuwfontein Extension 27. Those who benefited were beneficiaries from Seven Seven, Eerste Fabrieke, Phomolong, Mamelodi Phase 1 and Mamelodi Extension 17, according to Tshwane’s MMC for Human Settlements, Ofentse Madzebatela, at the time.

Regarding the proposed Pienaarspoort township, council recently approved that city manager Johann Mettler be a lawful agent in the name of the Department of Human Settlements for the purpose of rezoning the area, which used to be a farmland. Mettler is also expected to oversee the impact assessment studies, which include engineering, geological, traffic, flood-line and environmental issues related to the proposed township. The information related to the proposed township is detailed in a council report compiled by City Human Settlements head Nonto Mamela.

According to the report, the municipality ought to develop the township into housing units, ensure access to adequate housing and provision of services such as water, sanitation, electricity, road and storm water drainage. “We submit that the service provider to be appointed will have to be paid for their services and the provisions of municipal engineering services will come at cost. It appears from the content of the report that the funding for the roles and responsibilities bestowed in the power of attorney will be provided from the Upgrading Informal Settlement Programme Grant provided by the province,” said the report. ANC councillor Petrus Malope said the purchase of land to establish the township for flood victims showcased the Gauteng government’s commitment to address the needs of communities.