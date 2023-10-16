Protecting surface, groundwater crucial to safeguard ecosystems, public health, sustainable water resources

Pretoria - Protecting surface and groundwater from mining activities is crucial to safeguard ecosystems, public health and sustainable water resources. For this reason the Centre for Water Science and Management at the North-West University and its specialised team of researchers are doing invaluable work in protecting this indispensable resource.

The Centre for Water Science and Management focuses on contract research, mostly in the mining industry, with their largest completed mining-related project being the modelling of the entire East Rand basin. This was done in conjunction with the German company DMT. “Our purpose is to answer questions like: ‘What are the expected dewatering volumes associated with a new or existing mine?’, and ‘When the mining operation ceases, what is the expected decant volume, as well as the expected water quality?’ “In-house model development and software development also feature in the Centre for Water Science and Management, and include all the software versions of the Groundwater Resource Directed Measures and the maintenance of a software package called Aquiworx, which supports the monitoring of surface and groundwater sites,” said Dr Rainier Dennis, a senior lecturer affiliated with the Centre for Water Science and Management.

The university is committed to helping achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Here the centre plays an integral role, especially considering SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), as well as SDG 15 (Life on Land). Together, these SDGs entail ensuring sustainable water management as well as the protection, restoration and promotion of the sustainable uses of ecosystems and biodiversity. South Africa faces a number of pressing water-related issues, and delivering expertise that can tackle these problems is of paramount importance. “Mining-related impacts include giants such as Eskom and Sasol, as they are reliant on mines. The impact they and others have on our rivers is very evident. Then there is poor service delivery from municipalities, and inadequate infrastructure that cannot supply effective water treatment.

“More than 60% of people in South Africa, especially in rural areas, are reliant on groundwater and we need to protect that water. “Wellfields are not managed properly and this leads to their failure. There is also the question of the future impact of climate change on our water resources.” According to Dennis, one of the focus areas of the Centre for Water Science and Management is to determine the impact of mining on the environment. This is done by looking at the best ways to model and predict these impacts: “The sustainability of our groundwater supply features in most of the models we develop. Some of the software, like the Groundwater Resource Directed Measures, has tools built in to specifically assist in managing wellfields.”