Proud siblings score big for SA at World Cup

Bafana Bafana might be missing from the World Cup in Qatar, but a trio of talented young South African siblings ensured that South Africa’s star still shone brightly at the spectacular global event. Player escort Yaqeen Bawa with Fifa president Gianni Infantino. SUPPLIED Saabirah Bawa, 12, was proud to be the official ball carrier in the 2022 World Cup match between hosts Qatar and African giants Senegal. Picture: Fifa via Getty Images Aqeel Bawa, 15, Saabirah Bawa, 12, and Yaqeen Bawa, 10 – all very keen footballers – have had the privilege of getting up close and personal with the world’s best players.

Story continues below Advertisement

They were selected to be part of various match-related activities at the historic first World Cup to be held in the Middle East. Saabirah was chosen by World Cup sponsor Kia, through her football academy, to quite literally take centre stage at the game between Senegal and hosts Qatar, confidently leading the teams out of the tunnel in the role of official match ball carrier. Aqeel Bawa, 15, had the privilege of being part of the ball crew for three World Cup matches, as well as a bonus legends game. Evolution Sports Qatar Aqeel gained his opportunity through the same football academy, earning a coveted ball crew spot, with his first game on the line being Portugal’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Ghana.

He also participated in the matches between Switzerland and Brazil and Serbia and Switzerland, as well as a bonus Fifa Legends game that took place on the sidelines of the World Cup. Yaqeen, meanwhile, got the nod from his school, who are part of an official World Cup youth programme, to perform player escort duties in the Wales versus US match. He walked side-by-side with Wales’ midfield supremo Aaron Ramsey, who made his name with Arsenal before moving to Juventus and then on to French club Nice.

Story continues below Advertisement

It’s been a thrilling World Cup experience for the entire Bawa family – mom Shihaam and dad Ridwaan included – who moved from Cape Town to Doha 11 years ago. The kids, especially, have been loving every minute of the tournament – watching the games live, visiting the fan zones, enjoying the various entertainment activities on offer and, of course, being out on the pitch in front of thousands of football fans who have flown into Qatar to support their teams. Yaqeen still can’t quite believe his luck.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The best part for me was just walking out on to the pitch for an actual World Cup game,” he said. “It was amazing. Aaron Ramsey was very cool. He asked me my name, and when I told him it was Yaqeen, he said ‘nice name’.” I was hoping to walk out with Gareth Bale, but the player escorts were arranged from shortest to tallest, so I had to go at the end.

“Bale was at the start of the line because he’s the Wales captain. But I did get to lead us off the pitch.” Older brother Aqeel, who played a few games for Cape Town’s Shosholoza FC when he visited SA earlier this year, was more than ready for his ball crew responsibilities, having had a taste of the role during the Fifa Arab Cup held in Qatar last year. The excitement of a World Cup, though, was on a different level. “The adrenaline kicks in big time when you’re on the pitch, and it hits you that you’re taking part in a World Cup match in front of thousands of fans in the stadium and people watching all around the world.

“I got the chance to see some of my favourite players up close, but it was drilled into the ball crew that we had to focus and not let ourselves get distracted. We had a job to do, and needed to fully concentrate at all times.” Easy to say, but not always easy to do, especially when the Fifa president himself decides to say hi. “It happened during the Legends match,” said Aqeel with a smile. “I was in position as the second half was about to start when I felt a tap on my shoulder. It was Fifa president Gianni Infantino! He was doing a quick walk around and stopped to pose for a pic with me. He told me I was doing a good job and I should keep it up.”

Yaqeen, who was a spectator at the match, wasn’t going to let big brother have all the fun. “I ran towards (Infantino) as he walked off the pitch up the stands, and asked him if we could take a selfie together. He said sure!” Last word from the delighted Bawa family goes to Saabirah, whose beaming smile was captured for the world to see when she emerged from the players’ tunnel with the Qatar versus Senegal match ball. “Being a ball carrier in a World Cup match is definitely one of the coolest things I’ve ever done.