Pupils from underprivileged township, rural schools prepared for careers through Tuks Robot School programme

Pretoria - As part of the University of Pretoria’s (UP’s) Tuks Robot School programme, students from the Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology have been teaching pupils from underprivileged township and rural schools about robotics, computer programming and sensor technology to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths careers and prepare them for the future world of work. The programme was inspired by UP’s 10-year-old annual Robot Car Race, which saw many asking the university’s Department of Electrical, Electronic and Computer Engineering and Unit for Community Engagement to initiate a similar experience for school pupils.

The Tuks Robot School was founded in 2021 and gives UP students an opportunity to transfer their skills to high school pupils. A curriculum that targets Grades 8 to 11 pupils was designed around a low-cost robot platform. UP students teach high school learners from township and rural schools about robotics as part of the Tuks Robot School programme. Picture: Supplied Many pupils come from rural and remote townships such as Winterveld, Atteridgeville, Mamelodi, Hammanskraal, as well as some schools in Pretoria north.

“We started this initiative because we found that many learners in the remote areas of our communities do not think about studying engineering,” said Professor Tania Hanekom, Electrical, Electronic and Computer Engineering function head of undergraduate studies. “They look at it as a career for learners who come from privileged schools. “We created this platform to say, ‘No, let us show you that you can not only touch one of these robots – you can also create one!’ There is no reason why they cannot study this.