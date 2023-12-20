R2.6m facelift for Tshwane taxi ranks

Commuters and taxi drivers using Mabopane Station, Marabastad Asiatic Mogul and Nellmapius taxi ranks will be thrilled that these facilities are set to get a facelift at the cost of R2.6 million. This follows an announcement by MMC for Roads and Transport, Katlego Mathebe that the City of Tshwane invested millions of rands in maintenance of public transport facilities.

Mathebe said: “Investing in transport infrastructure is one of the fundamental responsibilities of the City in order to fully execute its service delivery mandate. Well-maintained transport infrastructure not only gives dignity to the users, but also promotes health and safety standards.” She said her department was working tirelessly to implement preventative maintenance at some of our public transport facilities. Work to be done at the identified taxi ranks includes the repair and upgrading of ablution blocks, rest rooms, office blocks, platform shelters and benches, as well as electrical works.

Mathebe said: “A total of 26 community members will be employed for the maintenance projects via the Expanded Public Works Programme database.” She encouraged residents to take care of transport facilities in such a way that occupational health and safety are not compromised. “During this period, the support and cooperation from all stakeholders are important to ensure that the maintenance work is implemented effectively. These efforts to improve our existing public transport facilities will expand the opportunities for our residents who rely on public transport,”she said.

Last week, the City facilitated a breakthrough parking bay agreement between Menlyn Park shopping centre and Menlyn taxi association and Mamelodi Amalgamated taxi association. The centre management has offered to convert a portion of the parking area inside the centre to be used as a holding area for minibus taxis. The facility will offer additional parking bays for taxi holding purposes.