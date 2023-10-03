R500m Tshwane Events Centre formerly known as Pretoria Showgrounds in dilapidated state

Pretoria - The dilapidated state of the iconic Tshwane Events Centre, formerly known as Pretoria Showgrounds, is cause for concern, said EFF regional leader Obakeng Ramabodu during an oversight visit to the facility yesterday. The party visited the centre – valued at R500 million – a year after Pretoria News reported that it was under attack from vandals, who stole almost every electric cable and left the place in the dark, forcing security guards to use torches during their night patrols.

Located on WF Nkomo and Soutter streets, the facility had become a shadow of its former self because of plundering by vandals. Pretoria News reported in May last year that the venue had been ransacked by vandals, who stole almost every electric cable. Months of neglect are starting to take their toll on the Tshwane Events Centre, formerly known as the Pretoria Showgrounds. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Some windows were broken and other buildings were doorless due to theft of aluminium materials such as door handles.

Because of the stolen electric cables the place was left in the dark, forcing security guards to use torches during their patrols. Yesterday, Ramabodu said: “This is one of the shocking oversight visits that we have ever done as the EFF representatives.” He bemoaned the fact that the facility was grossly neglected, with sewage spills, tall grass, broken toilets and vandalised buildings.

Months of neglect are starting to take their toll on the Tshwane Events Centre, formerly known as the Pretoria Showgrounds. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) He expressed concern that crime was committed despite the presence of a security company hired to protect the infrastructure. “What we have seen here is a criminal act. It means that criminals are enjoying themselves here. But we are told that the city paid a lot of money to a security company. What is the role of a security company?” he asked. He believed the facility could be saved if the municipality had the will.

“I don’t think they want to save it. I think they want to create a crisis so that they can take it away and then lease it,” he said. He suggested that the City of Tshwane could appoint a committee to manage the centre and also bring in a workforce, such as cleaners and security, to maintain it. Municipal spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the place was for a long time no longer owned by the City, but was in the hands of TshwaBAC.

“It owed the city in excess of R10m for rates and water. As part of the settlement the city re-acquired the building and wrote off the debt,” he said. He said the city wanted to turn that land into a mixed-use commercial precinct and attract a hotel, conferencing, retail and small offices, among other projects. “For this to happen some land preparation has to take place, which includes rezoning. Once rezoning has been done a developer will be brought on board to conceptualise a vision for the precinct,” Bokaba said.

Rubbish piled up at the Tshwane Events Centre, formerly known as Pretoria Showgrounds. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) The objective of the city, he said, was to commercialise that land and optimise its revenue value in terms of rentals. “To this end, council approved a 50-year lease for the land in 2022. While the process for consolidation and rezoning is under way, vandals took advantage of the place being unoccupied and damaged some structures. In light of this, as a short-term measure, the city has resolved to get short-term leases in an effort to keep the asset running. Refurbishments will begin in earnest from next month,” he said. He said the city was in the process of talking to various stakeholders who had an interest in leasing portions of the land like the Independent Electoral Commission.

“We’re finalising a lease period with them for five years. They would like to have an office there in preparation for the national elections in 2024 and the local government elections in 2026. In short, there are a series of measures in place to keep the asset running and keep vandals at bay while the long-term plan is being cobbled together,” Bokaba said. In July last year, the council approved a report for the facility to be turned into a mixed-use commercial precinct comprising a hotel, conference facility, residential, commercial and exhibition use. The envisaged development, according to the report, would require more than R1.5 billion in investment.