R90m road in Cullinan to stimulate economic growth

The newly-upgraded R90 million road in Cullinan, known as D483, has been hailed for its potential to stimulate economic growth and create employment to benefit local communities. This was the sentiment expressed yesterday by Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, during the ceremony to mark the road’s official opening.

“Our primary objective with the rehabilitation of the D483 road is to enhance safety and riding quality for users, especially light vehicles and medium-sized trucks transporting cargo between towns. “Additionally, this project aims to stimulate economic growth by creating job opportunities and facilitating the efficient movement of goods and services,” she said. The approximately 27.8km road stretches between provincial road D713 Cullinan and D483 in Bapsfontein in Ekurhuleni.

Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela joined by local leaders during the ceremony to mark the road’s official opening. SUPPLIED Diale-Tlabela said it would improve connectivity between the small towns of Bapsfontein, Rayton, and Cullinan will promote social cohesion and economic development. “Users of the road will benefit from enhanced safety and road conditions. The rehabilitation of the D483 road stands as a notable success in our efforts to enhance connectivity and mobility in Gauteng,” she said. The scope of work undertaken in the project involved short sections of milling and replacing of existing failed surfacing layers, localised patching, edge break repairs, drainage repairs, gravel shoulder upgrading, the upgrading of intersections, and the reparation of damaged signboards, among others.

The upgrades also included improving the pavement structure, repairing gravel shoulders, cutting side and open drains, removing silt from existing culverts, installing four new culverts under road D483, and nine new culverts under access roads. The project was previously delayed due to issues related to procurement processes, but it was relaunched two years by the then MEC Jacob Mamabolo, who stressed the importance of completing its rehabilitation on time. Diale-Tlabela said the road rehabilitation demonstrated the government’s commitment to sustainable urban mobility and economic prosperity in Gauteng.