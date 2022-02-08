Rapper, singer, songwriter, producer S’Villa ventures into amapiano

Betty Moleya Pretoria - Ambitiouz Entertainment’s rapper, singer, songwriter and producer S’Villa is venturing into amapiano and his fans can expect features and hit singles from him.

S’Villa said jumping into the amapiano genre was not something new for him. He released a single titled Jehova featuring amapiano sensation Zuma, part of the duo Amaroto. “The song is basically about a guy who is expecting this undying love from a woman,” said S’Villa. A music video was also released on the same day and has more than 760 000 views on YouTube.

The song is available on all music platforms. “The songs I’ve released before are more spiritual songs, but not only gospel, and Jehova is more of a love song but under the amapiano genre.” He is working with amapiano DJs and he has another song with Zuma.

“I’m not going to mention names, but I have been working in studio with big amapiano DJs for features. “We don’t have release dates yet as I just released Jehova and it’s over a month old, but they can maybe expect something new in March.” S’Villa has a fan base outside South Africa, with listeners in Botswana, eSwatini and Lesotho.

As he ventures into amapiano, for now he is just releasing singles. “Let’s see how the next two singles perform under amapiano, only then we can talk about an album.” He said while he had ventured into amapiano before, it was not officially.

“Initially the song I released when I got signed to Ambitiouz in 2017 was leaning more to the sound of amapiano and kwaito, so it’s something I’ve always been doing. “Amapiano is popular now and I’m capable and comfortable of venturing into it,” said S'Villa. “I’ve grown as an artist after getting signed to Ambitiouz, from making music for family and friends to making music for a larger audience.”