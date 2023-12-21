Refuse removal continues as normal this festive season

The City of Tshwane’s schedules for refuse removal are set to continue as normal during the festive season, including on public holidays. However, refuse collection services will not be rendered on Christmas Day.

“Those whose refuse collection falls on December 25 should not take out their refuse bins on that day. Household waste collection scheduled for collection on Monday, December 25 will be collected on Sunday, December 24 and collection will follow the schedule from Tuesday, December 26,” the City said. The City’s landfills and garden waste sites will be fully operational during this festive season except for Christmas Day. The municipality has also informed customers about the temporary closure of non-essential services from December 27 until next year on January 1.

Most importantly, customers ought to take note that municipal offices will close at noon on December 22. Municipal spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said walk-in customer care centres would be closed while billing and meter reading enquiries will not be attended to. Additionally, he said, meter readings will not be captured.

However, the call centre services will remain open to assist with power failure, street lights, water leaks, roads, stormwater, potholes, traffic signals, water and sanitation. The municipal pay points that will be open from December 27 to December 29 are Akasia, Beirut, Bodibeng, Bronkhorstspruit, Hammanskraal, Mabopane Block X, Middestad Building, Olievenhoutbosch, Soshanguve Block F and Temba. Mashigo said: “Residents should note that the availability of liquid chlorine gas from the manufacturer might affect operations at some swimming pools.”

The city has, however, put measures in place to address emergency repairs. The public is cautioned that any swimming pool where an unforeseen major technical breakdown occurs and/or where the condition of the water might deteriorate below the accepted standard, the facility will be closed for health and safety reasons. The Tshwane Metro Police Department and Emergency Services Department will operate 24 hours a day to assist residents.