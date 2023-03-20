Relentless load shedding schedule killing township taverns, pubs

Pretoria - The relentless load shedding schedule is killing thousands of township taverns and pubs because customers do not want to buy warm beer and drink it in the dark and without music. This frustration was expressed this weekend by president of the Concerned Tshwane Liquor Traders Association, Oupa Mthombeni, who submitted a letter inviting the provincial department to an engagement.

Speaking to the Pretoria News from his tavern in Lindopark, he said more than 3 500 taverns and pubs under their umbrella had found themselves under serious pressure that threatened the survival of their businesses. He said although the government takes them for granted and does not recognise them, they create jobs in their businesses and earning opportunities for people who target their customers and sell them other products, like informal traders who sell food and other products. He said unlike in other provinces, in Gauteng taverns must pay R5 000 for a liquor licence every year, but if they pay a day late, R2 500 is added to their bill.

Seven days later, another R2 500 is added. However, with load shedding, taverns and pub owners who could not afford back-up sources of power found themselves in a desperate situation and borrowed money from each other to make payments. “Our members are in trouble and desperate … they cannot afford to lose their liquor trading licences because once they do, they will never get it back. They will be kicked out of the system for good.

“This R5 000 is not even a requirement in other provinces. It is too high. And we told the government when they made this legislation but they did not listen to us. Today we do not have electricity to make money but we are still expected to pay for licences. “Here is the problem now: the 3 500 members in our association are compliant and law-abiding businesses, although about two are just about to lose their licences because things have become very tough. This means if the government does not see the impact of this load shedding and comes up with effective interventions, more taverns and pubs will lose their licences, and out of desperation they will operate without them. “Moreover, because some are desperate to keep up with expenses and this licence fee, they will find themselves desperate that they end up selling liquor outside legal trading times.

“They will also sell to everyone, including underage people. This lawlessness will be encouraged by desperation if our government does not take us seriously.” Busi Nkosi, who operates Pink House in Mamelodi, said she borrowed money from a member to save her tavern because she could not afford to miss her licence payment. She was already owing a lot of money. “Every chance I get, I make a payment, but it is so tough because we have living expenses and business expenses. We are really struggling and we need help now. We cannot keep this up any longer.”