Respected agriculture giant Piet Warren to receive Unisa honorary doctorate

RESPECTED Limpopo agriculture giant and community builder, Piet Warren, is set to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of South Africa (Unisa) today. The honorary doctorate will be awarded during a graduation ceremony at the Unisa Muckleneuk Campus today.

The university will confer the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) on Warren in recognition of his profound impact on agricultural sustainability, community empowerment and economic development; but also, for inspiring future generations to pursue sustainable development and inclusive growth. Affectionately known as Makhoma in the Mopani District, Limpopo, Warren’s deep-rooted connection with the district, underpinned by his fluency in Xitsonga and his understanding of local cultures, has enabled him to make a tangible difference in the lives of local farmers. His efforts to integrate indigenous knowledges with modern agricultural practices have been pivotal in advancing the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal 2 (Creating a world free of hunger by 2030) and the African Union Agenda 2063 in the region.