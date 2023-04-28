Reverend Abel Mokoena obtains law degree through Unisa at age 80

Pretoria - While some may be looking to retire and settle down comfortably, Reverend Abel Mokoena, at the ripe age of 80, is still bent on forging ahead with helping more people. Mokoena was one of about 35 000 students who were part of the Unisa 2023 autumn graduation nationwide series, which commenced on March 22 and will run to June 8.

The 87 graduation ceremonies which are taking place as the institution celebrate its 150th anniversary. They are being held in seven regions of the university – Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town, East London, Mbombela, Polokwane and Bloemfontein. Since its establishment on June 26, 1873, Unisa has played a significant role in shaping the futures of many ordinary and illustrious people in the country and on the African continent. It has been at the forefront of the spawning of the university system in the country. Mokoena said even though it had taken him over a decade to complete his studies, he never once thought of quitting.

He said he had registered to study for his LLB degree in 2000. However, due to finances and ill health, he had to have a few pauses in his studies throughout the years, but he was happy that he had finally completed it. “I believed I could do it as I had managed to complete my matric through correspondence study before this. My faith and the desire I have to continue helping people also played a big part in keeping me motivated,” he said. Mokoena, who has been a pastor since 1967, said through the years he had many church members who had suffered due to apartheid, and although he could provide them with spiritual advice, he yearned to be able to help them legally.

“I’ve always had this desire to help people and I wanted to be able to one day provide advice on legal matters and know what I am talking about. “Even with falling ill and sometimes not even being able to afford the textbooks I needed, I never once thought of quitting because that is not who I am. “I don’t know what the next step is, but I believe that God will reveal the path and guide me as to what to do with this knowledge I have acquired.