Revolutionising the cleaning business

A transformative concept is reshaping the cleaning industry and uplifting lives. This is the story of tandem franchising, an innovative business model spearheaded by the visionary directors of Mila Services, Annemarie Mostert and Charlotte Khoza. Their mission is to restore dignity and create growth opportunities for those who have long been overlooked in the workforce.

Mostert, a dynamic leader with a deep commitment to social impact, expressed their vision: "This franchising model is a testament to our belief in the dignity of people who are often ignored by society due to the essential but often unnoticed job of preparing working areas of many corporates. It is time for this change; we are bringing that change." Khoza, her partner in this venture, emphasised the model's transformative potential: "Mila means to grow in Nguni languages; we do that with this franchising model. We are growing people, ensuring we leave them better than we found them through this tandem franchising model." The concept of tandem franchising, a unique approach that emerged from a need to elevate the role of cleaners and create a sustainable business model, is now offering real development opportunities. It's a model that not only cleans but also transforms lives. It's like riding a tandem bicycle, where the franchisee has the physical power to clean, and Mila provides the know-how to run the business successfully.

With its dedicated and motivated team, Mila Services is disrupting the status quo and providing a structured partnership that turns cleaners into business owners. Imagine the transformation of a cleaner, once overlooked, now a proud business owner. By transforming the cleaning profession into a career path with genuine prospects, Mila Services is not just changing societal perceptions but also offering dignified livelihoods. The tandem franchising model is a beacon of empowerment through ownership and partnerships. It focuses on sustainability, accountability, and transformation. Mila Services, with its comprehensive back room support, ensures that tandem franchisees are not alone in their journey. They are guided through all legal and regulatory requirements, and their success is our success. This robust support system, backed by Mila Services, expertise, provides a safety net, allowing individuals already in the cleaning industry to transition into business ownership with confidence and security. Khoza elaborated on the support system: "Mila provides back room support for the tandem franchisees, ensuring that they are always compliant with all laws and regulations of the land. We take people already in the industry and offer them the capital to start and the background support so they do not fail. We have been in this business for 13 years and have learned the lessons we pass on to our franchisees.

“The impact of this model goes beyond business success; it changes lives. Many workers in the cleaning industry spend their entire lives in labour-intensive roles, only to retire with little to show for their years of hard work.” Mostert highlighted this critical issue: "With this tandem franchising, we provide these people with hope for the future for themselves and their families. We turn workers into business owners supported by a sound safety net." One inspiring example is Veronica Shirinda. After years of hard work as a cleaner, she became one of the first tandem franchisees. With the support of Mila Services, she transitioned from being an employee to a business owner. Today, Shirinda manages a successful cleaning business, providing employment opportunities to others and securing a stable future for her family. Her story is a testament to the transformative power of tandem franchising.

Mila Services has established itself as a nurturing ground for business growth. With accolades like the Gold PMR Africa Award and partnerships with prestigious entities such as Growthpoint, PropertyPoint, Nedbank, and Absa, Mila’s commitment to excellence and innovation through environmental, social, and governance principles is evident. Mila’s journey has not been without challenges. Initially, the perception of cleaning as a low-status job was a significant barrier. However, through persistent efforts and a focus on quality and professionalism, Mila has successfully elevated the role of cleaners. The company’s accredited Mila Academy provides comprehensive training, ensuring franchisees and their employees are well-equipped to deliver top-notch services.