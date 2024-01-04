Road safety operations in force beyond festive season

Road safety campaigns and crime-fighting operations will be intensified across the City of Tshwane beyond the festive season, especially as many people travel back from their holiday destinations. This was an undertaking made by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), which vowed to keep law and order on the roads and not to rest on its laurels after it conducted successful operations throughout the municipality, to date.

As part of its crusade to ensure safety for residents, the TMPD confiscated fireworks from shops that did not comply with the fireworks regulations and from street traders in an operation conducted in Pretoria North. TMPD officers also confiscated fireworks from shops that did not comply with the regulations, and from street traders. TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said metro police had been conducting road safety and by-laws operations daily from the beginning of the festive season. Led by TMPD chief Yolanda Faro, the operations were conducted both at night and during the day.

Mahamba said: “These operations were conducted in all the City of Tshwane regions. From the month of December, the TMPD has been highly visible and active. The alcohol bus was used in many of the operations.” In addition, he said, TMPD members participated in several community projects, including the 16 days of activism, and donated Christmas presents to orphanages. The TMPD, together with social crime prevention, environmental unit and region 6 members, donated Christmas gifts at the Bophelong orphanage centre in Mamelodi.

Mahamba said: “Several successes were achieved, which includes the arrest of 76 drunk drivers. Drug unit, tactical, regional and cable theft members made several arrests for offences such as assault, possession of unlicensed firearms, hijackings, drug dealing and cable theft.” A total of 118 arrests were made in December. He said the TMPD had undertaken to continue with the operations beyond the festive season in all regions of Tshwane.

Meanwhile, the Department of Roads and Transport has cautioned motorists to be extra-vigilant on the road as they plan to travel back from their holiday destinations. Motorists ought to prioritise responsible driving by, for example, choosing to travel in the daytime whenever feasible, the department said. “Impatient motorists at toll gates are warned against driving on the yellow lane or the wrong side of the road, as this causes more congestion, delays, and even accidents,” it said.