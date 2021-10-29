SA Council of Churches pray for peace, unity ahead of local government elections

If the word and ways of the Lord reigned supreme among politicians and their followers, permanent peace and unity would wipe out conflict, disruptions and violence. This is according to Reverend Martha Bopape, who led a prayer for peace and unity ahead of Monday’s local government elections.

The prayer session, held at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve, was hosted by the women’s ministry of the South African Council of Churches in Tshwane. It was attended by scores of people from north of Pretoria who gathered to seek divine intervention in the run-up to the polls. Bopape said the violence witnessed in the build-up to the elections was because of bad and evil spirits.

Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu speaking during the prayer gathering. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) In Tshwane, ANC ward councillor and candidate Tshepo Motaung was shot and killed in a suspected politically-motivated hit. A branch leader of the EFF was also killed in Olievenhoutbosch. Bopape said it was such a shame to see evil spirits corrupt the children of God.

She said: “In everything that you do, if you do not put the Lord first then you’re just wasting your time. It will just crumble at the end of the day. “The Lord created the heavens and the earth. He created humans and everything else that you see here on earth so he knows everything. “That is why in whatever we do we have to go to Him and ask for His wisdom. We must seek Him and ask His favour so that His hand of mercy, protection, provision and providence is bestowed upon us, without which, (it) is just a waste of time.”