SA duo Afro Brotherz to perform at Extrema Outdoor Belgium

Pretoria - South African duo Afro Brotherz are scheduled to perform at the Extrema Outdoor Belgium 2023 next week. The event, one of the biggest of its kind in the world, takes place from May 26 to 28.

The line-up includes the likes of Grammy Award winner Black Coffee, Armand van Helden and many other artists from all over the world. “We are excited abut this gig. It’s good experience for us to go out there and explore the world. It’s hard to describe the feeling, but it’s a good feeling and a good opportunity which we welcome with open arms,” Afro Brotherz said. Asked how the move came about, the Afro House/Tech producers, recording artists and DJs said: “Well that’s easy. Our contact details on how to get in touch with are easily accessible.

“We received an email enquiring about booking us and then we forwarded the information to our international bookings tour manager, who then continued the talks with the promoter. The rest, as the saying goes, is history. “The event gives us a glorious opportunity to perform on an international platform and essentially put our name out there.” The duo – Lawrence Skosana and Robert Mashifane – come from Vezubuhle, KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga and are commonly known as Click and Mohamed.

They said performing at the event meant a lot for them as Afro Brotherz. “It’s the reason why we pursue doing music. Without the music the world wouldn’t know Afro Brotherz and in all honesty makes it worthwhile that we are known in different countries and continent. “What it means for South Africa is that we are following the footsteps of our compatriots who have flown the South African flag high and proud in global stages,” they said.

“What Afro Brotherz is promising our followers is our raw talent as DJs is to make sure everyone who attends the event is entertained with South African music.” They added: “Our favourite part of being a musician is going to stage and pouring our hearts out to good audiences or sharing our creativity passion with the world. Seeing people enjoying what we do (is) just satisfying.” Afro Brotherz said the Belgium gig was the first of many to come, and they had many opportunities lined up for the coming months which they would share with their followers, all this while working on new music.