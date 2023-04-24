SA mourns the passing of SACP leader Chris ‘Che’ Matlhako

Pretoria - Family and friends are still paying tribute to late former SACP central committee member Chris Matlhako following his passing last week. Many of them expressed their condolences on social media, especially Facebook, with fond memories of the man who throughout his life struggled for the interests of children in high schools and students at institutions of higher learning.

Facebook continues to be flooded with messages of condolences including from political rivals. The former SACP second deputy secretary was described as a politically tolerant individual as some of his friends are members of the PAC and Azapo. Matlhako was also fondly remembered for his running battles with police at the University of the Western Cape while students were protesting against financial exclusions. He advocated for more student admissions at the university, especially pupils from the poor backgrounds of Khayelitsha, Langa, and Gugulethu.

While in Kimberley – his birthplace – Matlhako was held in detention without trial several times for his role in the then Galeshewe Students’ Organisation (Gaso). He also served as the provincial secretary of the SACP in the Northern Cape and later took national leadership positions in the same organisation including Friends of Cuba Society of SA (Focus SA) where he served as its general secretary until his passing. Paying tribute to Matlhako – named Comrade Che – Focus SA said: “Comrade Che will always be remembered as an outstanding intellectual revolutionary and internationalist for which he was admired and respected.

“He was particularly admired and respected by the people of Cuba for his consistent participation and leadership of the South Africa and Africa Cuba Solidarity. “He hailed from the Northern Cape, lived a modest life, and did not allow any social distance between himself and those he led. “Not many comrades can claim to have had such a great impact on the bilateral programme with Cuba through active SA-Cuba health and other bilateral programmes that South Africa and Cuba have as comrade Chris did.”

The ANC also paid tribute to the leader, saying: “Comrade Chris joined the struggle at a very tender age when it was extremely dangerous to do so. He consciously chose to risk his life and sacrifice his youth in pursuit of the liberation Struggle. “As a student and youth activist, he personified the spirit of “no compromise and no surrender”. “He was a humble, yet fierce fighter against the injustices of apartheid “Comrade Chris is an unsung hero of our Struggle whose real contribution to our freedom is still to be fully acknowledged and documented.

“His name will be mentioned alongside those of the best sons and daughters of our country who passed on with dignity and honour after making an outstanding contribution to our liberation,” ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said. Bhengu-Motsiri said as a true revolutionary and a patriot, Comrade Chris’ contribution to the Struggle for liberation was not aimed at seeking personal glory and fame. “He was not motivated by the pursuit of personal ambition, self-interest and or lust for power and self-privilege. His was a genuine commitment to build for our people a future that is qualitatively better than our ugly past.

“All freedom-loving people of our country will sorely miss his intellectual sharpness, political maturity and passionate commitment to the plight and aspirations of the working class. “As the Alliance, we must make a solemn commitment never to betray the cause for which he fought all his life. In his honour and in taking forward his legacy, we must continue to work tirelessly towards the unity and renewal of our movement. “We must uproot corruption and factionalism wherever they may rear their ugly heads.

“Consistent with the revolutionary spirit of Comrade Chris, we must do all of these things not to seek personal glory or popularity, but as part of our revolutionary duty to defend the gains of the 1994 democratic breakthrough. “The ANC urges all its cadres, especially young people, to emulate the revolutionary example of selfless service, discipline and loyalty displayed by this distinguished son of the soil. “The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to his family, comrades, and the entire mass democratic movement. We wish them strength and fortitude during this difficult time.