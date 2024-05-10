Samwu dismisses reports that Tshwane bus drivers downed tools

The regional SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has rubbished reports that the Tshwane Bus Service (TBS) drivers affiliated to the union downed tools on Tuesday and engaged in “an illegal protest”. This was contrary to the City of Tshwane’s report that the TBS continued to operate on skeleton personnel yesterday with a total of 99 buses from different depots instead of the 160 servicing commuters on weekdays.

Municipal spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said drivers abandoned their shifts abruptly shortly after they had asked to see municipal manager Johann Mettler. Commuters were informed that the Tuesday afternoon shift could be disrupted slightly due to an illegal protest action by the Samwu-affiliated members. Mashigo said: “The union members abruptly abandoned their duties which partially affected the afternoon operations without notifying management nor giving specific reasons for their actions. The employees suddenly demanded to see the city manager before downing their tools. To this end, the City has not received any formal grievance from the protesting employees.”

But, Samwu regional chairperson Ngwako Mathabathe said it was untrue that the drivers refused to perform their duties on Tuesday afternoon and yesterday. As far as he was concerned, drivers only requested a meeting with Mettler in order to iron out issues pertaining to occupational safety and health at their Pretoria West depot. For example, he said the drivers have long-standing concerns about ablution facilities.

He said there were also concerns about the drivers’ safety, especially after one of them was attacked in Laudium last month by a group of commuters. “At the time of the attack, a bus got involved in an accident with an unlicensed vehicle and commuters vented their frustrations by attacking the driver and taking valuables such as his wallet and cellphone. The items were subsequently returned to the driver by the police who came to the scene,” Mathabathe said. He said the drivers wanted to plead with Mettler to provide them with security while on duty.

Drivers also had issues with the manner in which the municipality changed their working shifts willy-nilly without consulting them, according to Mathabathe. Employees affiliated to the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union honoured their shifts on Tuesday afternoon and yesterday to ensure that the commuters were not left stranded, according to Mashigo. “The employees who downed tools were served with an ultimatum yesterday to return to work at 3pm, but they refused. They have 48 hours within which to return to work, failing which disciplinary proceedings will be instituted against them,” he said.