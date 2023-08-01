SANParks honours its rangers at celebrations across all its 21 national parks

Pretoria - South African National Parks (SANParks) has honoured its rangers at World Ranger Day celebrations across all its 21 national parks. Speaking at the anchor event for the World Ranger Day celebration held at the Tsitsikamma Section of the Garden Route National Park, SANParks board chairperson, Pam Yako said, this was a day dedicated to the men and women who daily devoted their lives and time to protect the inheritance and heritage for present and future generations.

“These are beacons of environmental stewardship, inspiring the world with innovative conservation practices and they should be celebrated.” According to Yako a total number of 148 Rangers lost their lives the world over in the period, June 2022 to May 2023 from various causes raging from animal attacks, death in service, homicide, occupational and vehicle accidents… “in Africa alone we have lost 65 Rangers and today we want to pay a special tribute to those men and women of honour.” South Africa is battling the threat against its fauna and flora on so many fronts from poaching, illegal harvesting of plants, fish and dumping of waste in the oceans. “As a result, much of the Ranger Corps duties are being focused on anti-poaching activities leaving many other operational requirements such as area integrity management seldom attended.”

She said despite all these challenges, an opportunity to build a strong Ranger Corp characterised by men and women with high levels of integrity and commitment to the principles of safeguarding our natural heritage is created daily. Poaching of wildlife continues unabated in many parts of South Africa… “however in the same breath it would be so easy for us to concentrate on the alarming figures, but it would be very unfair to the men and women who risk their lives fighting poaching every day. If it were not for the efforts of these Rangers, the picture we are currently seeing in the KNP would be much more tragic and desperate than it currently is.” Yako expressed her sadness and condemned the killing of Rangers. “I would like to pay a special tribute to our departed rangers for dedicating their lives while protecting our wildlife.”