Satawu lists demands, salary increases for bus drivers to better their lives

Pretoria - The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has joined the calls by labour for salary increases in the bus services sector to improve the lives of workers. Satawu became the latest union demanding bus owners in the country adjust the salaries and benefits of workers in the next financial year which starts in April, when it tabled an 11% across the board salary increase demand.

Spokesperson Sipho Mabaso said the union made the demand in the collective bargaining wage negotiations in the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council, and also demanded a list of benefits including health-care benefits. He said the union declared a dispute because protracted negotiations with employer organisations such as the SA Bus Employers Association and Commuters Bus Employers Organisation had deadlocked. “Employers have responded with the usual refrain that the increase demanded by Satawu and other labour unions is unaffordable…”’

The union is asking for a minimum wage increase of R10 000 a month across the board, and a compulsory industry health-care scheme to be introduced whereby 80% is paid by the employer and 20% by the employee. Satawu also demanded a subsistence and travel allowance across the board increase, each night an employee is required to sleep out. This included a cross-border increase for all employees each night an employee is required to sleep out. A double driver allowance, increased across the board or alternatively a driver to be compensated for all the time spent on the bus, and a tool allowance.