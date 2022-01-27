Second phase of job creation process for 5 000 job-seekers in Tshwane under way

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane yesterday began the recruitment process for 5 000 job-seekers as part of the second phase of the public employment programme funded by National Treasury. The recruitment drive was first launched in November last year, where 4 000 job-seekers were selected using the lottery electronic random draw system.

As part of the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme, the City was allocated R146 215 000 by the National Treasury to create 9 000 work opportunities for a period of six months. Mayor Randall Williams, who hosted stakeholders at the lottery process at Tshwane House, said the programme was one of the City’s core service deliverables. He said it was interlinked to the City’s comprehensive 10-point service delivery plan, which included the promotion of employment and economic growth.

“This recruitment drive is fully funded by the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme launched by national government in response to the unemployment crisis that the country is facing. “Several government departments and municipalities across the country have also received funding, so we are not the only chosen ones. However here in the City of Tshwane we are committed to transparency and fairness in our implementation of the stimulus mandate. “The City will once again utilise the lottery system to facilitate the selection of the 5 000 job seekers. We have refined the system over the years, to ensure that we give all applicants a fair chance.

“The system works independently without any influence or nepotism by electronically selecting applicants from our Expanded Public Works Programme,” said Williams. MMC for Social Development and Community Services Peggy de Bruin, and her counterpart in Economic Development and Spatial Planning André le Roux said job creation programmes were a lifeline for many applicants. As such, it was very important that they managed the recruitment drive fairly and ethically so that the City could deliver much needed income earning opportunities to our residents, the MMCs said.