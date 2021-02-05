Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University to test Covid-19 herbal ’cure’

Pretoria - Traditional healers have asked Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University to conduct scientific tests in order to provide the proof that their concoction can cure Covid-19. They have also requested that that efficacy of the herbs and adverse side-effects be checked. University spokesperson Dr Eric Pule said they were approached by M5 Medigroup traditional healers company and asked to test the concoction. Pule said they had signed a memorandum of understanding with the group to indicate that they would only be able to endorse and speak to the public once the scientific data was available to prove its efficacy. He said it was important to allow the university processes to unfold as they still needed to assess the concoction, go through the necessary trials and other crucial requirements first.

As it stood, Pule said, they had nothing to state the products efficacy, and due to the lengthy processes to be conducted, the soonest possible time they might be able to release the preliminary results in May.

According to the M5 Medigroup, the mixture of herbs is able to cure patients with Covid-19 within three days.

The group said it conducted tests on more than 100 patients.

M5 Medigroup director Mogale Mogale said the concoction had the added benefits of treating and managing other illnesses.

“We have administered our concoction to many people from different races – although the majority are black people – and they have taken it and most have recovered within a day or two. Everyone who has taken this product has come back to give us positive feedback.

“Even this morning I received feedback from a colleague who took it and gave it to her mom who was battling other ailments, and she called back totally amazed by its wonders.”

He said it was important to consider every possible avenue as the country could not rely solely on scientists to be able to find a way to end the pandemic.

“No one who has taken this product has succumbed to the virus. Just one cup in the morning and one in the afternoon, and the only side effect is that they usually have a lot of energy too.

“We are not discouraging anyone from taking the vaccines that are being made available at all. If the president says we must all take the vaccines then we will do so.”

Lati Mahapa, the legal advisor for the group, said they had ensured the product was patented in order to protect it.

She said, however, the most important aspect were the tests to provide crucial data and information such as the product’s efficacy, life span and to check for any side effects.

Mahapa said they were hoping the university would be able to supply them preliminary results within the next two months, which they would make public.

Pretoria News