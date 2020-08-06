Shock after couple killed in Pretoria east house robbery

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Family and friends of Wayne and Janique Giles are still shocked following the murder of the Elandsfotein couple in the early hours of Monday by intruders at their home at Fly Inn Estate. Wayne Giles’s friend Karl Jensen said he was shocked at the brutality of the double murder, which nearly also claimed the life of the couple’s daughter, Rachel Giles, 20, who was shot during the incident. “We have been friends for over 25 years; I am absolutely devastated... Wayne had a very big interest in aviation; his death is such a loss to the aviation community and South Africa in general. He was a dedicated engineer; he was dedicated in all he did. “We have lost a valuable citizen. It is such a travesty. This really hit home and will affect me for very long. He will be sorely missed in the aviation industry. He was constructing an aircraft at the time of his death.” Jensen said Janique Giles ran the administration side of the couple’s aviation and engineering business from their home.

“The place was extremely secure, but these criminals used an emergency gate which has not been used for decades and went directly to Wayne’s house and knew where exactly to break in.”

He said during the last moments of their lives, their 28-year-old son Brandon held his mother after she was seriously injured. Attempts to resuscitate her failed, while their daughter was airlifted to hospital.

“Many people have contacted me from several countries and I have been inundated with people expressing pure shock; this was pure criminality and it is horrendous.” Jensen hoped the criminals would be apprehended for this “vile crime”.

“Crime at this stage is terrifying. I know all countries have crime, but in this country it is absolutely chronic. I wish there was action from the government. There is seldom consequence, and that makes life easier for criminals we will keep losing loved ones.” He said those who were close to the couple were still reeling.

Wayne Giles, who was in his late fifties, was shot in the head, while his wife, also in her late fifties, was shot in the chest and was found alive but later succumbed to her injuries.

The Giles’s daughter sent out a message on WhatsApp after being shot, indicating that they were in distress and needed assistance. Brandon Giles, who resided at another section of the family home, was the only family member not harmed.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said police were investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and house robbery following the incident.

She said items reportedly stolen from the house included a television set, two MacBooks and a laptop.

“An investigation is under way and police are appealing to anyone who may have information to report to their nearest station.”

Pretoria News