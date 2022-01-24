Shock at fatal shooting of deputy principal outside Tembisa school

Pretoria - The fatal assassination-style shooting of a deputy school principal outside the school gate has infuriated parents across the country. This is after Thembisile Ngendane was shot by three armed men, who pumped two bullets into her while she was in her car and two when she was on the ground trying to escape the attack outside Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa.

Parents and concerned citizens said the schooling environment was no longer safe because of such unending violence in Gauteng schools. Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that he was devastated by the death of the 50-year-old Ngendane, as the police were investigating the incident further, taking into account the fact that the killers did not take anything from the educator or her car. Lesufi said the Psycho-Social Unit would visit the school today to conduct counselling and support to all those affected by the terrifying incident.

He said Ngendane was a hard-working, dedicated and committed teacher, who was also loved by many at school and community. “We sincerely wish to convey our deepest condolences to the family and the entire school community. Indeed, the motive of this level of cruelty is unknown, but I’m comforted that this case has been taken over by the provincial SAPS, and as such we are adamant that the perpetrators will be brought to justice,” Lesufi said. He said he would form part of the team that would visit the school today to verify reports circulating on social media regarding this incident.

After visiting the school, Lesufi would visit the deputy principal’s family to convey his condolences. Social media user Anat Mathebula said: “I do not know what it is that brings violence to schools because if it is not pupils attacking each other or their teachers, it is someone from outside who attacks someone at the school. “We cannot keep having these kinds of incidents in our schools every year. A school is supposed to be a safe place for our children to learn and develop.”

Neliswa Ndama said that it was cruel to see a society where women were being killed in such a gruesome manner and in front of a school. Children who should not be exposed to such violence. Francis Tau said: “The person responsible for this was trying to send a message.

“I hope the police arrest whoever did this – to send a message. This is so wrong and inhumane. What have we become?” Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said: “The motive for the murder cannot be confirmed at this stage. Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspects were three and driving in a white vehicle.” He said the police were appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation, or assist in apprehending the suspects, to call the nearest police station or crime stop on 0860 010 111.