Sinethemba Malungelo Ngwayo releases stirring song for our times

Pretoria - The South African lockdown has had devastating effects for many, but for Sinethemba Malungelo Ngwayo it was a perfect opportunity to hone his other talent. With plenty of time on his hands, he pursued his childhood dream of releasing music. Ngwayo, owner of Circle Rail, said if it had not been for the lockdown last year, he would not have considered doing music.

He said while he had time he decided to experiment with recording. “I found the response from people to be very great and some even encouraged me to record a full album. “I had given up on pursuing my dream, but then I read stories about DJ Edit SA – the Pretoria News assistant editor who has ventured into music – I realised it’s never too late to try to fulfil a dream,” he said.

Ngwayo, also known as Sne Malungelo, recorded a song with Superstar M.E and shot a music video of the song which was already playing on major music channels. He has released his first single, Thank you God, featuring Superstar M.E. Ngwayo said it dropped at the right time because people needed to keep their faith alive as miracles happened during the toughest times.