Sister’s Seminar Foundation in Mamelodi pushes women empowerment

Pretoria - Women’s empowerment and independence were promoted by various speakers at the weekend at a youth empowerment seminar hosted by the Sister’s Seminar Foundation. Different speakers shared advice on how young people, especially women, could pursue their dreams, look beyond social media for validation, and the importance of surrounding themselves with positive people at the third annual event on Saturday in Mamelodi.

Others shared the importance of being passionate and enthusiastic and showing up no matter how difficult the situation was. Sister’s Seminar founder Thapelo Mokopane said the aim of the event was to give back to the community while also empowering the youth. The foundation also runs community outreach programmes that distribute donations to the needy, and helps young people to apply for jobs and places in tertiary education.

“We also have psychologists who assist survivors of gender-based violence, and others who need counselling services,” Mokopane said. The star-studded line-up of speakers included actors Hungani Ndlovu, TK Sebothoma, Reginald Hufkie, artists Mantshane Malala also known as Khumo Mrd from team Mosha, Ekzotic Music and other local acts. Artist Khumo Mrd encouraged women to strive for independence and fend for themselves.