Sisters shine in winter hamper drive to help homeless, needy

NOKWANDA NCWANE Pretoria - For more than four years, Prital Josh, 13, and her 10-year-old sister Juhi have been running a winter hamper drive to help the homeless and needy in Sunnyside.

They would drive around in a bakkie to Sunnyside accompanied by police but have since stopped doing so because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the siblings managed to raise R65 000 and distributed 120 hampers to the homeless at the SA Red Cross Society in Sunnyside. Providing details of how the idea came about, Prital said they were inspired to give back when they saw a man wrapped in plastic and begging on the side of the road.

“One day we were driving around with our dad, and we saw the beggar and started asking him (dad) questions. He told us that the man was homeless and could not afford food, clothes and accommodation. “That is where it all began, and we have never looked back since,” said the Grade 8 leaner at Pretoria Girls High School. Besides family and friends, shops and businesses also assisted them a lot, she said. They would allow them to buy goods at cost price and some would donate goods/food items that formed part of the hampers.

“This year, our winter has been extremely cold. Many people have lost jobs and are struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic.” Prital said they plan to partner with non-profit organisations to keep the drive going. The hampers were valued at about R550 each.

They contained blankets, gloves, socks, scarves, beanies, face masks and other basic food items. Their mother, Amita Josh, said she was proud of her daughters for their initiative and grateful that the two were aware of the reality and different living situations in South Africa. “I am happy that they see the need and importance of helping other people.”

Amita added that the community work they did when visiting their temple for religious activities might be the reason behind her girls’ initiative. “There (in the temple), it is always about serving the community and giving back.” Pretoria Girls High School marketing manager Kerry Lea du Toit said they were extremely proud of what Prital and her sister managed to achieve and the meaningful way in which they had contributed to their community.