Six temporary hospitals built to curb spread of cholera in Hammanskraal

Pretoria - The Gauteng Health Department has built six field hospitals in Kanana, Hammanskraal, to test those who continue to show symptoms of diarrhoea and dehydration. The makeshift tents were set up at the weekend and have already been used to attend to scores of people showing cholera symptoms.

Last week, a cholera outbreak caused deaths in Tshwane. Deaths were also reported in the Free State, with rumours that cases had been reported in Limpopo. More than 90% of the cholera cases in Tshwane were reported in Kanana, making the area the epicentre of the disease outbreak. Inside one of the field hospitals in Kanana, Hammanskraal for testing those who show symptoms of diarrhoea and dehydration. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Health facilities in and around the area were overwhelmed, with more than 200 people admitted to hospitals around Tshwane. To date 23 deaths have been reported in the capital city.

According to Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, patients seeking treatment at the makeshift tents would be given oral or intravenous hydration on the spot. “We have opened these hospitals to curb the spread of cholera in the area. The most critical patients will be immediately taken to the hospital in Tshwane so they can be cared for. People should not wait to go to the hospital to be checked,” she said. Nkomo-Ralehoko blamed comorbidities for the high death rate and the recovery rate.

“The other thing we’ve picked up as we check the files of each patient that we have admitted is that some of them have underlying issues, like some of the co-morbidities. So when cholera gets to them, it finds them very weak and some of them are leaving us because of that,” she said. According to the department, as at the weekend the number of patients attended to at the Jubilee District Hospital since Monday, May 15, was 229, which included 23 patients who had been transferred to other Tshwane hospitals, said departmental spokesperson Motalatala Modiba. “The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera seen at Jubilee is standing at 48. To date, 23 people have unfortunately passed on from the disease outbreak. As at the weekend, there were 77 patients admitted for diarrhoeal disease. It is worth noting that 29 patients have since recovered and were discharged,” he said.

The department urged people to ensure proper hand hygiene, which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap or alcohol-based sanitisers before handling food and after using the toilet. Meanwhile, in his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa the outbreak had shown the vital importance of safe and effective water and wastewater management. “The deaths of 24 people in Gauteng and the Free State are deeply tragic. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones.

“Hundreds more people have been hospitalised following the outbreak,” said Ramaphosa. He added that the World Health Organization (WHO) and international relief organisations had warned that after years of steady decline, cholera had made “a devastating comeback”, putting over a billion people in 43 countries at risk. “According to the WHO, 24 countries have had reported cases since the beginning of the year, including in parts of Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.