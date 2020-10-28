Smart Mobility 2030 plan to use transport to boost Gauteng economy

Pretoria - MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo has launched the provincial Smart Mobility 2030 plan that seeks to eradicate transport challenges and use transport as a catalyst to boost the economy of the province. Mamabolo addressed stakeholders, experts, government officials and members of the public through a virtual launch that complemented the department’s launch of the October Transport Month campaign with a special focus on Smart Mobility as a key driver for economic growth. The Smart Mobility 2030 Plan focuses on the current transport scene and consolidates various plans into an integrated plan that will be used to improve transport systems in the province. The plan is anchored on three key strategic areas: Infrastructure, operations and institutions, and involves creating connected and integrated transport systems. Newly appointed head of the department Makhukhu Mampuru said Gauteng was the epicentre of growth and development in the country and contributed 34% of the national gross domestic product, despite it being the smallest province by geography.

He said: “Smart Mobility can be defined as an effective and efficient mobility system that uses appropriate technologies and is characterised by a consistent and systematic use of innovations to streamline transport management.”

He said there were key focus areas that formed part of the Growing Gauteng Together Through Smart Mobility, which included restructuring the urban form, seeing Gauteng as a freight and logistics hub, data centre mobility, and building strong institutions like Gautrain, Gauteng On The Move and GFleet.

Mamabolo said it was important to acknowledge transport as a driving force in growing the economy, especially as it accounts for 7.4% of the country’s entire road network, 60% of national freight traffic and 921km of rail.

He said: “I am here to confirm that this is the version we will be driving; it has been approved by the provincial government through our cabinet. We have consulted politically and of course this is a document we worked through before we went into lockdown.

“Some of the usual suspects who have helped to put this document together I’ll be calling every now and then. A lot of work has gone into this even before the lockdown.”

Mamabolo said he was proud to announce that there were no consultants used.

Pretoria News