Solidarity’s Helping Hand Study Trust raises R50m to help 1 000 Afrikaans students in 2022

Betty Moleya Pretoria - Solidarity’s Helping Hand Study Trust has collected R50.3 million to help 1 000 Afrikaans students in the 2022 academic year.

The money collected is a combination of donations received from donors and students who have completed their studies. The amount of money collected from former beneficiaries of the aid is R21.3m while R28.89m was received from donors. The students repaid what was lent to them without any interest or additional hidden costs.

The fund is for Afrikaans-speaking students who want to study at any higher learning institutions in South Africa. Stefan Pieterse, head of the Helping Hand Study Trust, said the aid was awarded to students based on their matric results, disabilities and background. “We look at how many children there are in a household, for example let’s say there are five children in one household. You might find that the parents cannot pay for their fees.”

He said the students were allowed to study any course of their choice as long as it was accredited. Pieterse encouraged the youth to study hard and to also equip themselves with skills. “I am glad that there is renewed focus on skills. If you are a young person with a talent or skills, do a six month course. To climb the first ladder.”

He also thanked the former beneficiaries for the repayments to the study trust. Executive director of Solidarity Helping Trust Hannes Noëth said this was the first time they had reached the R50m mark. “One of the most powerful ways to curb unemployment is through education and training.

“The trust is grateful that it can go from strength to strength towards making a lasting difference.” The study aid programme was established in 2009 with less than R1m available for students. Over the past 20 years, approximately 6 000 students have benefited from the study aid with R282m invested in them.