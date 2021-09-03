Soshanguve rapper Versekiller4give hits big time

Pretoria - Soshanguve rapper Versekiller4give – born Giveness Simangwe – has teamed up with iconic vocalist Leon Lee on a new track titled Seng’fikile. “The title literally means I have arrived,” he told the Pretoria News.

“It is a song that speaks of my struggles as an artist – from selling fish on the streets up until where I now am.” The song is available on all digital music platforms. On the video, which was shot in Soshanguve, it featured Emtee The Hustler. “It was trending on Twitter the day it made its debut on television, where it played an average of three times a day,” the rapper said.

He started music at the age of 12 and began recording just three years later. The rapper performed at Hall of Fame in 2014 and was nominated at the Freshmen Awards in 2016. He was part of Tshwane Music Conference where he shared the stage with the likes of DJ Maphorisa, Busiswa, DJ Sbu, Blacklez, Shimza , Rhythmic Elements and many more. In 2017, he was interviewed by YFM high school freestyle show, as well as TUT FM in Tshwane.

His “partner in crime” Leon Lee needs no introduction; his Mang’Dakiwe collaboration with DJ Obza remains one of the biggest hits on the continent. The amapiano star, who has several big songs to his name, both a soloist or with other collaborations with other artists, is also riding the crest of the wave with his latest offering, Dr Lee. He was born Aaron Mawasha in Seshego, Limpopo, and raised in Soshanguve. Since bursting onto the music industry a few years ago, Leon Lee has worked with countless musicians and producers.