Soshanguve’s Loverss Exclusive shines bright on Tshwane’s music scene

Pretoria - Once upon a time, Loverss Exclusive would spend time listening to music by rapper Cassper Nyovest and other South African artists. Loverss Exclusive, 20, real name Lebogang Mabusetsa, was so inspired that he decided to emulate the music career of the stars he listened to, particularly Cassper Nyovest. “I thought I should imitate him, and that helped me to grow musically to become the person I am today.” The man from Jukulyn in Soshanguve has grown into one of the brightest stars on the Tshwane music scene and beyond, with songs trending on social media and on digital music platforms. Multi-talented, he started off as a dancer, model, rapper and singer. In fact, he started dancing while in Grade 3 and signalled his arrival to the the music industry imitating the artist he used to dance to when he was young. He is also an actor. Loverss Exclusive has worked with the likes of Dr Malinga, Seven Step, Stevla, Freddy K, Leon Lee and many more. He is finalising his debut album titled A star from Jukulyn. “It is amapiano, and for fans more interested in songs with touching messages,” he said.

The release date would be revealed once he had put the final touches to all the tracks on the project, he said. On the album, he worked with the likes of Dr Malinga, DJ Bucks, Seven Step, Caltonic SA, Freddy K, Stevla, Retha RSA, Quay R Music, Low Dee, Jayswagg, Teestar, EM Lengten and Dibaba.

Loverss Exclusive has also collaborated with DJ Edit SA on a track scheduled for release in May. The song will be included in the Afro House/Tech DJ’s upcoming project.

Asked how me keeps himself relevant in the competitive industry, he said, “I can jump on any beat or excel in any genre of music because my creativity is just too much.

“Music offers me an opportunity to be myself and free to express my feelings, which is reflected on some of my songs. Being involved in music is the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Like most in the entertainment industry, Loverss Exclusive said he had been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdown as well as the resultant loss of income. Despite the struggles, he did not apply for the government’s relief fund programme.

“On the flip-side, the lockdown experience taught me to work hard. I was indoors for most of the time, particularly under the hard lockdown. This means I had more than sufficient time to make new music.”

His advice to others wanting to follow the music path is to always believe in themselves. “Don't let anyone tell you that you cannot do anything. With God, you can achieve anything you set your mind on. Just keep working hard.”

Pretoria News