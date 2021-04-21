Springvale school teacher Annelise Boot found guilty of assaulting learner, 12

Pretoria - The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has found Springvale Primary School teacher Annelise Boot guilty of assaulting a 12-year-old learner over a bottle of sparkling water.

The court delivered the judgement today finding that Boot, 54, was guilty of common assault following the incident which took place at the school on February 21 2020.

Boot assaulted the learner by throttling, kicking and pressing him on the chest with her knee whilst pulling his arms upwards after she was called in to resolve the matter by another educator.

In delivering the judgment the magistrate said the child remained unshaken under cross-examination and when he was giving evidence it was clear that he had a good recollection and was able to narrate the events that happened.

She further detailed that he was an intelligent child and was able to answer all the questions even though he was a child witness.

The teacher’s actions or method of disciplining the learner were also called into question with the magistrate asking if it was necessary for the teacher to put her hands around his neck or to put him down on the floor.

There was also no evidence according to the magistrate that the learner had been hitting his head against the floor.

“Taking into account all the evidence I am satisfied that the state has proven its case beyond reasonable doubt and the evidence of the accused is rejected, however, the state has proved a case of common assault and therefore the accused is guilty of assaulting the learner as per the charge sheet.”

The matter was postponed to May 10 for mitigation of sentence and sentencing.

Pretoria News