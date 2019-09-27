Wouter le Roux was speaking on the findings of a three-year study on the ground and surface-water quality of the community outside Hammanskraal. He said his team of scientists discovered that many residents in the area did not have access to piped water and had inherited a culture of using water from hand-dug wells.
But he explained that the wells exposed the community to various health risks that could lead to diseases and illness.
He said the water from the wells was untreated and should not be consumed, because it contained fluoride and nitrate with levels that exceeded drinkable standards.
Le Roux said the unsafe levels were acknowledged in numerous samples from the 144 water samples taken. It would be safer for residents to use the water distributed to the community in trucks provided by the City, he recommended.