Storm leaves residents without water and homeless

At least nine areas in Region 7, including Thembisile Hani Local Municipality, might feel the pinch of water shortage after their local water treatment plant was struck by lightning during the weekend storm. Last week residents experienced another water supply interruption caused by Eskom’s power outage which affected operations at the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant.

Municipal spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the plant was currently operating at half of its capacity due to the electrical components which were damaged by a lightning strike. He said the damaged electrical components which provide electricity to the plant have been taken out for repairs. “Currently, there’s only one high lift pump, instead of two, which is used to pump water to both the Zithobeni and the Ekandustria reservoirs,” he said,

The situation, Bokaba said has forced municipal technicians to alternate water supply to the two reservoirs by directing water to one reservoir at a time. “The treatment plant will be put back into operation at full capacity once the repairs have been completed,” he said. He warned about the possibility of residents running out of water or experiencing low pressure.

Power lines in Mamelodi affected by storm on Tuesday. SUPPLIED. The affected areas are Bronkhorstspruit Town, Cultura Park, Ekandustria, Ekangala, Masada, Rethabiseng, Riamarpark, Thembisile Hani Local Municipality and Zithobeni. Bokaba said roaming water tankers have been dispatched to all the affected areas. “The City of Tshwane apologises profusely for the inconvenience that may be encountered due to the low production at the water treatment plant,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso reported that multiple shacks and houses were blown away and trees were uprooted by a storm that ripped through parts of the municipality on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Many shacks in Cullinan and Refilwe Extension 1, 2 and 4 were blown away by the storm, but no one was injured. “Trees were ripped apart in parts of Centurion, closing streets and affecting electricity lines. The streets that were affected included Escort Avenue, Goshawk Street, Seffner Street, Wilhelmina Street, Tourmaline Street, Jacana Avenue, Ockert Street, Adam Tas Street, Erasmus Avenue and Lulu Avenue,” Mabaso said.

He said later in the night the storm ripped through Hammanskraal and Mamelodi. “An estimated 40 shacks were blown away in Kekana Gardens informal settlement, leaving scores without shelter. Communities refused to be relocated for temporary accommodation at the Prestige Guest House. Further assessments are ongoing and no injuries were reported,” Mabaso said. In Mamelodi, a tree fell on a shack and a child was injured and transported to hospital.