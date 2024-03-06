Strides being made in transforming legal profession

Following the concerns of a judge over an all-white legal team in a case before him, the Office of the Solicitor-General said there had been a commendable increase in the percentage of briefs issued to historically disadvantaged and female legal practitioners over the years. The Office of the Solicitor-General said it acknowledged the concerns raised by Judge Mandlenkosi Motha recently, regarding the representation of historically disadvantaged individuals within the legal profession.

It said Judge Motha’s directive, urging an examination of the absence of diversity among legal practitioners, underscored a critical need for transformation in the legal system. In responding to the concerns, the office said it was committed to fostering a legal profession that reflected the principles of diversity, inclusion and equity. Judge Motha earlier ordered the legal teams in a case before him to file heads of argument in the matter. He wanted to know why there was not a single black legal counsel on the teams.

The statistical information issued from 2019 to this year (2024) reflects the Office of the Solicitor-General’s substantial strides towards transformation. The office said the percentage of briefs issued to historically disadvantaged legal practitioners consistently exceeded targets, reaching 95% in 2023/2024, surpassing the 83% target. Similarly, the value of briefs to historically disadvantaged practitioners had consistently surpassed targets, reaching 87% in 2023/2024.

Regarding the briefing and outsourcing of state legal work and looking at national briefs issued, statistics show that 95% of historically disadvantaged practitioners received briefs between last year up to now, while the target was 83%. With regard to state legal briefs issued to female legal practitioners, statistics showed that since last year up to now, 42% received briefs, while the target was set at 41%. The Office of the Solicitor-General added that the total number of briefs issued by the State Attorney in Pretoria had shown variations over the years, yet, notably, the number of briefs to historically disadvantaged and female practitioners had increased since last year.

The total value of briefs paid to historically disadvantaged legal practitioners had consistently exceeded the target. The percentage had increased from 83% in 2019/2020 to 87% in 2023/2024. The total value of briefs issued by the State Attorney Pretoria had increased over the years, the office said. The value of briefs issued by the State Attorney from last year to now, totalled R459 million. Historically disadvantaged practitioners received R383m, female practitioners R119m and white male practitioners R75m. The Office of the Solicitor-General said it was steadfast in its commitment to a legal profession that mirrored the diversity of the nation.