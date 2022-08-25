Students at Tuks protest against increase in registration fees for 2023, 2024

Pretoria - The University of Pretoria Student Representative Council (SRC) this week led a peaceful demonstration against the increased registration fees at the tertiary institution. The demonstration followed the resolution of a mass meeting on Monday in response to the decision by the university to increase registration fees for all undergraduate and postgraduate students for 2023 and 2024.

The fees for South African undergraduate students will increase from R5 000 this year to R7 500 in 2023 and to R10 000 in 2024. For international undergraduate studies fees will increase to R40 000 (2023) and postgraduate students are subject to a 50% of total tuition fees for 2023, the university council said. SRC president Thuto Mashile said the student body had been in talks with the executive of the university. Further clarity was imminent, he said.

“The response will determine if the shutdown continues or stops,” he said. Mashile said there were campuses that had cancelled classes, including Mamelodi and Groenkloof. However, university spokesperson Rikus Delport said lectures were continuing according to schedule. “A small group of students led by the SRC attempted to disrupt activities on our Hatfield Campus on Monday. The protests by this small group of students are based on incorrect assumptions regarding the first payment of tuition fees. The first payment of fees for next year has been increased from R5 000 to R7 500.”

Delport said the university ceased increasing the first payment earlier because of the financial hardship of students and the Covid-19 pandemic. “However, the financial situation of the university has meant that an increase can regrettably no longer be put off. “The increase of the first payment of tuition fees from next year followed lengthy and detailed discussions with all stakeholders last year, including the SRC.”

Delport highlighted that this was the first increase since 2016. It still meant that the first payment would be lower than at most other universities. “The increase will not affect all students. Those students who are funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and those who are funded by external sponsors are not required to make the first payment. “Students who cannot make the first payment should approach the scheme or the university for financial assistance.”

