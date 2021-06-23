Suspect in custody after ANC meeting mayhem

THE 41-year-old Limpopo ANC member accused of attempted murder after a shooting at a branch meeting in Lephalale, Waterberg, on Saturday, was yesterday remanded in custody. Kemotho Daniel Nkanyane appeared in the Phalala Magistrate’s Court on Monday following an altercation at the meeting.

Nyakane was arrested after two people were shot and 16 others injured during the meeting. A firearm was also recovered and a case opened. Speaking to the Pretoria News yesterday, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the case was postponed to tomorrow for a formal bail application. He said: “We can confirm that cases of two counts of attempted murder, assault, grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and public violence have been opened by the police at Witpoort police station in the Waterberg District.

“A 41-year-old suspect has been arrested and a 9mm pistol was recovered. This comes after two people were reportedly shot and injured, others assaulted and vehicles damaged. “The two people who were shot have been taken to hospital.” ANC Waterberg regional spokesperson Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala said these times were an emotional time for the party because there was the election of leadership and councillors ahead of the October local government elections.

“We are very worried as the ANC because branches have now made violence fashionable. The process to nominate in such meetings is emotional and comes with such a fracas. “If we go on this way we are putting the votes in October in jeopardy because people can’t just wake up and vote for a violent party like this. “All that is being done in the ANC’s name,” Moremi-Taueatsoala said.

“We are waiting for an internal report from the branch secretary, and we will know how to take the matter forward,” he said. “But rest assured, if we do find that there was any member of the ANC involved in the violence on Saturday, there will be serious disciplinary proceedings.” President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the incident, saying all members of the party should hang their heads in shame after the incident.