Talented DJ Fonzi living her dream

Pretoria - Intent on honing her unique style within the continually growing music industry, 21-year-old DJ Fonzi stays ahead of the curve by showcasing her versatility and embracing her many talents as a DJ, producer as well as a preforming artist. Born Masoja Fonzi Khumalo in Danville, Pretoria, she captures the essence of the nation through rhythmic dance-worthy music that the country has become so synonymous with. Shared stages with prominent South African DJs and performers such as DJ Maphorisa, Busiswa and Chomee is credence to the sheer brilliance of DJ Fonzi as a talent. The lead single Tipsy from her 2021 EP titled Tla Ko Dire catapulted DJ Fonzi’s sound into the mainstream, following immense support on social media. Fonzi is effortlessly able to appeal to youth culture by providing anthems that encapsulate what it is to be young and free. The song features abundant offerings of catchy melodies, sticky refrains and a hypnotic instrumental. A seamless blend of high-end vocals and crispy production create perfect earworms that exemplify DJ Fonzi’s style.

This song as well as her EP are available on all major streaming platforms.

Having started her music career in 2013 at a young age, DJ Fonzi showed an interest in music.

In addition to this she was born into a musical family and she would go on to release four albums while being a member of a family group, the jkhumalos.

In 2018 DJ Fonzi took her future into her own hands and released solo work while being encouraged by her father and fellow musician DJ JackyLondon. The two would collaborate on a project called “father and daughter”.

A mantra DJ Fonzi lives by and would like to share with all those who are fans of her and her work is “Never give up on your dreams because chances are you’re closer to the destination than you think”.

DJ Fonzi is in fact the embodiment of this mantra; she is constantly pushing herself and perfecting her craft. In her spare time, she attends classes to increase her aerobic and dancing ability to perform at her maximum potential as well as venturing into production in other genres.

Hustle and dedication seem to be second nature to DJ Fonzi as she has constructed. She has the blueprint to success; now she is simply living in it.

