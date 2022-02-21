Tears, joy at reunion of 1970s learners, teachers from Mamelodi school

More than 160 people, who grew up in Mamelodi during the time of Struggle icon Solomon Mahlangu, met for the first time in decades during an emotional class of 1973-79 high school reunion for teachers and their learners at the weekend. The reunion, held at Moretele Park, was filled with joy, smiles, songs, and all sorts of celebrations when the men and women, who were learners and teachers at Gamelodi Higher Primary School, again met after more than 40 years, to catch-up and reminisce about their childhood and about peers who had passed on.

They said the community had changed significantly compared to their days during the apartheid regime, when children loved education but did not have resources, unlike today when they have resources but do not want to go to school. The school is now called Refentse Primary School, but it still bears resemblance to the school they went to. They said in fact, back then they would find themselves leaving classes when Struggle icons like Solomon Mahlangu, who went to a different school, led demonstrations against the use of the Afrikaans language in schools. Although life has thrown them across all nine provinces, it was like they forgot they were in their 60s when they saw each other at the reunion, and ran to give each other hugs and kisses to indicate an old friend will always be a dear friend.

However, it was also a bitter-sweet moment as many came to realise that their old friends were no more. But for many, seeing their teachers, Emily Tabane, 78, Patricia Chauke, 80, and Issah Matlala, 72, made them so emotional, that all they could do was thank them for giving them an education. Chauke, now using crutches to walk, said: “I am just so emotional that after so many years my students still remember me, and found me to make sure I was here today. I cannot even call them my children any more because they are parents and grandparents now.” Tabane said: “I remember I taught them Afrikaans and a lot of other subjects in Standard 3 and 4. I believe me and Chauke taught them all the subjects in all the grades because back then an educator was able to teach all subjects and in all grades. To see them as adults with jobs, businesses, and some already retired, makes my heart happy.”

Oupa Mthombeni, 62, popularly known in the community as an activist and president of the Concerned Tshwane Liquor Traders Association, said no words could describe the joy he felt seeing his old classmates and educators having fun together. Meke Monokwane, 60, who brought everybody together, said bringing them together was not easy and the first attempt actually failed. “I remember talking to the three supporters who helped me, and they said let us start a WhatsApp group chat but I did not know what is a WhatsApp group. I just started using WhatsApp now. I am just so happy I was able to find about 70 of our former schoolmates, and they brought others from across the country,” said a joyous Monokwane.