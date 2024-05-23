Thabo Mbeki Foundation and Unisa to host Professor Abdoulaye Bathily at the 14th Africa Day Lecture

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation, in partnership with the University of South Africa (Unisa) will host the 14th Annual Thabo Mbeki Africa Day Lecture this Saturday at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. The Thabo Mbeki Africa Day Lecture is an annual event organised by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation and Unisa to commemorate Africa Day, set aside to commemorate the founding of the Organisation of the African Unity (OAU), on May 25th 1963 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The African Union, the successor of the OAU was launched in Durban, South Africa on July 9, 2002. This year therefore marks the 61st anniversary of the establishment of the OAU. Africa Day serves as a platform to discuss and celebrate the achievement of African countries and address current issues and challenges facing the continent. The lecture also serves as a reminder of the rich culture and diversity of Africa and the importance of preserving and promoting it for future generations. The upcoming 14th Thabo Mbeki Africa Day Lecture represents a significant milestone in our continuous journey toward fostering Africa's Renaissance. Set to take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, on May 25, 2024, this year's theme, “The New International Scramble for Africa and the Challenges of Unity,” is both timely and critical for the current African context.

The theme of this year's Lecture is particularly pertinent as Africa navigates the complexities of a new international scramble for its resources and geopolitical influence. The challenges of unity in this context are profound, and it is imperative that they are addressed with urgency and clarity. This lecture will provide a critical platform to examine these issues, propose a vision for the future, and inspire collective action towards achieving a united and prosperous Africa. The 2024 Thabo Mbeki Africa Day Lecture will be delivered by Professor Abdoulaye Bathily, a Senegalese politician and diplomat, who has held prominent positions within Senegal's government and the United Nations for more than three decades. He served as Minister of the Environment from 1993 to 1998 and Minister of Energy from 2000 to 2001 in Senegal. Transitioning to diplomatic roles, he became the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Central Africa in 2014, following his tenure as the long-time Secretary-General of the Democratic League/Movement for the Labour Party.