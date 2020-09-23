There’s lots to do in Tshwane on Heritage Day

Pretoria - Residents in the City of Tshwane have an array of activities to choose from to commemorate Heritage Day tomorrow. The government has said that events of the day, within a broader social and political context, are a powerful agent for promulgating a South African identity, fostering reconciliation and promoting the notion that variety is a national asset as opposed to igniting conflict. Heritage is defined as “that which we inherit: the sum total of wildlife and scenic parks, sites of scientific or historical importance, national monuments, historic buildings, works of art, literature and music, oral traditions and museum collections together with their documentation.” With Freedom Park reopening, guests are invited to visit the heritage site free of charge on the day, and while planned celebrations are mostly digital performances from diverse cultures, cultural expert Muxe Mkondo will talk on heritage and indigenous knowledge systems. Promising an unforgettable experience, the park invites residents of the city and beyond to bring their picnic baskets and enjoy showing family and friends the magnificent heritage destination of choice.

The Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria reopens tomorrow with a new drive-though exhibition of South African sculpture.

The exhibition includes numerous beautiful and thought-provoking pieces by South African artists, including work by Owen Ndou, Azwimpheleli Magoro, Lucky Makamu and Azwifarwi Ragimana.

Interim chief executive Dr Samuel Isaacs said there would be anti-Covid-19 protocols and protection measures in place for the Heritage Day reopening.

“To ensure social distancing, numbers will be limited to 150 people at a time.”

Other events in the capital include the “sale” of marble objects, figures and panels as part of celebrations at the Voortrekker Monument, which will move online after the day for those who cannot make it.

A Heritage Day clean-up has also been organised in Irene in a bid to raise awareness around environmental conservation and promoting recycling and reducing the ecological footprints.

Mams Mall in Mamelodi will also have a braai and mass Jerusalema dance.

Food and music lovers can also opt for the Trancemicsoul session for a braai at the African Beer Emporium, while Pedro Barbosa will serenade patrons at Café Barcelona.

A live-in-lockdown celebration is on offer at the Railways Cafe in Centurion, with a Heritage Protea Funky Art multimedia class.

SuperSport Park in Centurion will see Fit Connect hold an event for fitness enthusiasts, which will also have an online offering for others to join in.

Hopeless romantics can spoil themselves with an intimate night out at the RomCom festival at Montana, which starts tomorrow and goes on throughout the weekend. There will be poetry, musical performances and stand-up comedy, capping if off with a romantic outdoor movie.

