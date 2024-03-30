Thousands attend Grace Bible Church’s Good Friday Celebration

THOUSANDS of people have packed Orlando Stadium in Soweto, where Grace Bible Church (GBC) is hosting its annual three-day Good Friday Celebration. It is Gauteng’s biggest Christian gathering of its kind, and one of the largest Easter holiday celebrations on the continent.

Among those in attendance on Friday were political leaders, including ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, EFF second-in-command Floyd Shivambu as well as the party’s Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, and IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa. Also at the stadium was Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Presiding Bishop of Grace Bible Church Mosa Sono delivering the opening address during the Good Friday Celebration at Orlando Stadium. Orlando Stadium has been buzzing since the gates opened on Friday morning. After a performance by the GBC Band, Grace Bible Church "first lady" MaBishop Gege Sono got the show on the road before Presiding Bishop Mosa Sono took to the pulpit. The Grace Bible Church founder led a prayer for the nation and the May 29 general elections, and then delivered a powerful sermon under the theme God's Overflowing Love.

The highlight of the event were hundreds of people, young and old, who accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour. The second service for the day was led by guest speaker, Archbishop Gladstone Botwana. Other speakers for the remainder of the event are Grace Bible Church’s Bishop Ezekiel Mathole and Prophet Annanius Ralekholela. Guest speaker Archbishop Gladstone Botwana. Day 2 (Saturday) is a youth-led service and filled with music, with performances by several gospel musicians. Tickets for the event, which ends on Sunday, are available via the church's website and at the gate. Orlando Stadium in Soweto has been packed to the rafters for the three-day event. Grace Bible Church was founded by Sono four decades ago and has branches all over the country. Sono, meanwhile, is today ranked among the most influential religious leaders in the world.