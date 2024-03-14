Thursday is men’s day at city clinic

The Tshwane health department has collaborated with Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute to increase the headcount for men visiting Block JJ Clinic in Soshanguve. The clinic aims to encourage and provide men of all ages with easy access to health-care services and improve patients’ experience of care.

The initiative, known as Lekgotla la Banna, commenced last year and takes places on Thursdays, where male patients are assisted by mostly male professionals. According to the latest statistics, only 11% of men from the catchment population serviced by the JJ clinic visits for this programme. This initiative aims to target 20% men residing in Soshanguve and surrounding areas.

Clinic manager Ethel Shoba said the initiative started after a realisation that men do not often visit health facilities as compared with women. She said this new approach was put in place to address poor attendance and encourage men to visit health services. Since the introduction of this initiative, the clinic has seen a steady increase in the number of men visiting the facility.

Shoba further said she is hopeful that the programme will be a success as they are aiming to reach the 20% target. “Illness is not only common to women and children, hence we took steps to urge men to visit clinics often to get the necessary health-care services,” she said. A male patient who visits for Lekgotla la Banna, Johannes Khanye, said, he is happy to attend this initiative on Thursdays because the lines move faster compared with normal days.