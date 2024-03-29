TMPD Easter road safety operations on track

The Easter road safety campaign by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has been hailed for its successes with many traffic fines already issued for unroadworthy vehicles. TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said 27 vehicles were issued with notices to discontinue operating during the launch of the 2024 Easter season road safety campaign at the N1 Carousel Toll Plaza in Hammanskraal this week.

“A total of 156 AARTO 1 infringement notices were issued, amounting to R196 500, to motorists who were caught in default of the law,” he said. Mahamba said the operations were aimed at assessing the fitness of motorists and the roadworthiness of vehicles, especially those travelling long distances over the Easter holidays. “At the N1 Carousel Toll Plaza, the TMPD mobile vehicle testing station was used to inspect the roadworthiness of vehicles,” he said.

On Wednesday, he said, an operation was carried out in Centurion by TMPD regional members focusing on by-laws and road policing. “The operation successfully resulted in 110 Aarto 1 notices issued with a total amount of R61 500. The TMPD members also issued 71 Section 56 notices amounting to R24 850 for not complying with City by-laws and numerous illegal outdoor advertisements were removed and an unroadworthy motorcycle was impounded,” he said. Another operation was conducted in the Bronkhorstspruit area focusing on vehicle and driver fitness.