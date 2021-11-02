To some young people voting on election day is just not worth the trouble anymore

Pretoria - While election day presented an opportunity for millions of citizens to exercise their democratic right to vote, to some young people voting was just not worth the trouble anymore. Among them was a group of young people in Soshanguve, who spent their day smoking hubbly bubbly and sharing jokes and stories yesterday, saying “voting in the past did not change their lives”.

The youngsters said their biggest frustration was unemployment, and according to them, promises of employment and opportunities made in the past which did not materialise. Fana Magabaza, 28, said: “Politicians do not care about us, but their pockets and families. Year after year you just watch yourself plunge deeper into poverty, and all they do is show up to your home when it is time to vote. “I am not voting anymore because that is how you set yourself up for disappointment, because sooner or later you will realise that the only jobs they are creating are Expanded Public Works Programme initiatives, which do not last. What can you do for your family with a stipend? Nothing.”

Peter Zwane, 32, said opportunities in South Africa were only for those people who were “connected”. “I am not crazy. I am not going to waste my time voting for people who just care about themselves. They do not even know how to create real jobs. Crime is rife because people are desperate. We are tired. “We do not even have the time and energy to protest anymore because they have become used to protests that nothing changes. We just end up with dirty roads blocked with burnt tyres and rubble, but the politicians and the directors still live smoothly in their fancy suburbs.”