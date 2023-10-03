Top legal eagles Raymond Zondo, Mandisa Maya glad to be associated with Unisa

Pretoria - Unisa has conferred a Doctor of Philosophy in Law (Honoris Causa) to South African Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo. Additionally, last Thursday, a Doctor of Philosophy in Law (Honoris Causa) was conferred to the Deputy Chief Justice, Mandisa Maya. The degrees were conferred in recognition of their unwavering commitment to justice.

Professor Puleng LenkaBula, Unisa's Principal and Vice- Chancellor, remarked that the university had produced prominent legal experts, businesspeople, thought leaders, struggle heroes and activists, politicians, acclaimed entertainers and sports stars. She further appreciated Justice Zondo and Justice Maya for their “ethical” leadership in the South African judiciary over decades of selfless service. On behalf of Unisa chancellor Thabo Mbeki, Acting Executive Dean of the College of Law, Professor Olaotse Kole, remarked: "The university’s core business is to ensure that it produces quality graduates that can add value in society." Unisa has conferred a Doctor of Philosophy in Law (Honoris Causa) to Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya in recognition of her unwavering commitment to justice. Regarding Justice Zondo's honour, Kole explained that the Unisa Council unanimously decided to confer the honorary doctorate to him for his impact in the legal field. He said: “This honour recognises that Justice Zondo has demonstrated commitment to defending and maintaining the independence of the judiciary as an important composite of the state while upholding the ethos and aspirations of a democratic South Africa.

Kole added: "He also inspires others to follow in his footsteps and commit to ensuring a just and equitable representation of the judiciary to reflect the countr's national diversity." He further stated that Zondo has been committed to maintaining the rule of law and ensuring that justice is accessible to all members of society regardless of whatever standing. Concerning Justice Maya's honour, Kole said she had made significant breakthroughs and contributions towards advancing the country's legal system. He said that Justice Maya not only served as the first president of the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa but was also the first woman to hold the position.

Kole added that Maya tirelessly advocates for social justice and equality, particularly towards women and the marginalised. "Overall," he said: "Justice Maya’s consistent excellence of selfless human service throughout her legal career and her leadership and exceptional administrative skills exemplified by high ethical and moral standards make her a worthy candidate for the honorary doctorate." Receiving his honorary doctorate, Justice Zondo expressed gratitude and remarked: "I obtained my master's degree at Unisa, and I am happy to be associated with this great university." Reiterating the importance of upholding the Constitution and enhancing democracy, he said: “As we approach the end of the third democratic decade, we must reflect on the journey that we have travelled and assess what we have done to improve this country."

Zondo said the reflection would assist the country to begin a new chapter in the upcoming fourth democratic decade. "To achieve this, we must identify everything that caused pain and suffering to the citizens, resulting in a lack of development and progress in communities,“ he stressed. “If what we have done has been ineffective, we must decide on new ways of doing things going forward.” Turning his attention to gender-based violence and femicide, Justice Zondo emphasised: "We need to ensure that the measures we have in place to deal with gender-based violence and femicide are effective."

Expressing disappointment about the persisting pandemic despite efforts to combat it, Justice Zondo said gender-based violence and femicide undermined the constitutional rights to safety and security and of human dignity of South African women. He continued: "This scourge has struck havoc and fear, and it impacts women's daily encounters with men." Highlighting the ripple effect that gender-based violence and femicide has on the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual community, Zondo said gender-based violence and femicide cases were often underreported due to fear, stigmatisation and a lack of confidence in the criminal justice system. Referring to victims who lost their lives to gender-based violence and femicide, Justice Zondo affirmed: "We must honour their memories by working tirelessly for change and committing ourselves to ensuring a safer and better country for women and children." He said: "Our freedom is incomplete until women feel safe everywhere“

Receiving her doctorate, Justice Maya said the degree did not exclusively belong to her but to her entire family, including the people of rural Transkei who raised her. She noted further the degree serves as a symbolic recognition of women in a male-dominated field. “Gender discrimination manifests itself in almost every aspect of the society, commonly in the workspaces. Despite women constituting the largest proportion of students in higher education, the professions across the board are mostly populated and controlled by men because the absorption rate and staying power in the labour market for women is low," said Maya. A fervent champion of equality, Justice Maya remarked that the gender gap in various occupations continued to be widened by several barriers preventing women from getting equal opportunities, which causes them to be subjected to unfair employment practices, such as being paid less than their male counterparts for the same work.

Justice Maya stressed: "The pace to diversify our institutions and make them representative of our society has been woefully slow. “Women have fought for gender parity. “In the legal sphere, 2023 marks the centenary of promulgating the Legal Women's Practise Act, which allowed South African women lawyers to practise their craft and participate equally in the legal profession."

Justice Maya shared that the appointment of women to various positions is on a gradual rise. She said the judiciary has been trying to advance more women into senior positions. "Recently, the second woman president of the Supreme Court of Appeal was appointed following my ascendancy to the Constitutional court as the country’s first female Deputy Chief Justice. Justice Maya argued: "Gender imbalance persists within the higher education sector's executive level – of South Africa's 26 universities, only six, including Unisa, are led by women vice-chancellors and deserve utmost respect and support," she said, to resounding applause. She stated that Unisa should be lauded for its prudence and boldness in recognising the ability of women to lead committedly.