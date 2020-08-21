Tourism venues inundated with booking requests after more restrictions eased

IT HAS been close on five long months since lockdown was introduced and South Africans cannot wait to be back in the great outdoors. Since the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that nearly all restrictions on the country’s economy would be eased from Monday, residents have been planning family visits, meals and trips out. Among the most popular destinations are game reserves, hiking and biking parks and restaurants, which may now serve alcohol. SANParks has been inundated with booking requests since the ban on travel between provinces was lifted, and spokesperson Reynold Thakuli said the system had crashed at one point because of the high demand. “People just want to get out and they want to do it now,” he said.

“Our phones are ringing around the clock with people who want to book,” he said. “They do not want to wait for the holidays; they want to book now, for weekends and even mid-week breaks.”

Thakuli said 80% percent of SANParks visitors were local, with about 20 percent international, and so he expects a busy time in all the national parks.

Whether missing being in wildlife, heading for the hills, a desire or longing to feel the sand between one’s toes on the beach or simply visit family in another province, people are clearly keen to be out and stretching their legs.

Sun International is preparing for the reopening of the Sun City Resort early next month.

Closer to home, the Ouklip Lodge in Dinokeng said they experienced great demand for short get-aways after the lockdown. Before, people could do a day trip, but owner Nell Bartie said since the further relaxing of the rules, people have flocked to their establishment -– as is the case elsewhere in the popular region.

“Our August bookings looked like our December bookings ... we are fully booked for weekends until the end of October,” said Bartie.

The Cradle of Humankind has also proved a popular destination and local beauty spots have been very busy, especially as the weather is warming up.

People are taking advantage of their new freedom, from visiting local parks to hiking trails, drinking holes and restaurants, with the weekend expected to be busy.

Ludwig Roses, a popular destination north of the city, has enjoyed a surge in visitors and owner Halmar Taschner said people wanted a break from being cooped up at home.

De Wildt 4x4 track in Hartbeespoort has been busier since provincial border restrictions were relaxed. Manager Alexander van der Merwe said more people were out on the 4x4 and hiking trails.

City parks like Faerie Glen nature reserve, Moreletakloof Nature Reserve and Wonderboom have seen walkers and hikers -– as have private facilities such as Big Red Barn, Cow House and Wolwespruit, and venues which accommodate children are also proving popular.

Rietvlei Nature Reserve is very popular, with weekend visitors having to queue at times to get in for self-drives.

As physical distancing is still a requirement at this stage of the Covid-19 pandemic, hides and picnic spots are closed, so pack a car basket or stop at the restaurant.

Klapperkop Fort and Wonderboom Fort are open again and the Groenkloof reserve horse trails are fully booked for the next month.

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has encouraged South Africans to support the tourism sector by travelling around the country.

She was speaking at a briefing which outlined tourism-related activities since the move to level 2 of lockdown.

“We’re talking about marketing the country and having people like yourselves travelling, spending your money in the tourism sector so that tourism businesses can regain their status and become viable again,” she said.

Kubayi-Ngubane said when the tourism industry thrived, other sectors also benefited.