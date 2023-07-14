Township small business workshop to focus on mental health, financial wellness and navigating tough times

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - Having equipped entrepreneurs with skills to grow sustainable businesses for the past eight years, Township Entrepreneurs Alliance’s Kasi Business Workshop is back.

The 2023 edition of the event will take place this Saturday at the Le’ Ashma Lounge, Pretoria, under the theme, “Growing Entrepreneurial Resilience”. According to the organisers, the workshop will focus on addressing mental health, financial wellness and navigating tough times. “We have seen how resilient small business are, having survived lockdown, July 2021 riots, floods, load shedding and other things. We will get to learn from other entrepreneurs as to how they have been navigating this time,” the organisers said in a statement.

On the day, entrepreneurs can expect activities such as learning facilitation (soft skills), pitching challenge, discussions, networking and a small business exhibition. There will be motivational talks from speakers such as Thabo Mokwele, radio broadcaster and founder of Friends of T-Bose Education Foundation, founder of Hermosa Flor Cosmetics Mbali Sebapu, and Tshego Kekana, founder of Alfa Destiny Communications. “The workshop session we will also seek to bring together local entrepreneurs and create a platform for them to learn, showcase their businesses and network. The business workshop aims to equip township start-ups and small business owners with soft and practical skills. The main takeaway is for them to walk away inspired, access practical learning, connect with local entrepreneurs.”

