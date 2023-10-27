Transformation Alliance haul Tshwane to Public Protector for Hammanskraal cholera outbreak

Pretoria - The Transformation Alliance has hauled the City of Tshwane to the regional office of the public protector, blaming the metro management for the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak that claimed 29 lives earlier this year. It said Tshwane MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning Alderman Hannes Coetzee revealed, during his visit to Rooiwal, that it was the City of Tshwane’s fault that the deaths took place.

The party’s national chairperson Tlhogi Moseki said ActionSA had confirmed that the City of Tshwane was responsible for the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal. Moseki said that in a video posted recently on Facebook by former City of Tshwane’s MMC for Human Settlements, Kgosietsile Kgosiemang, who had joined Coetzee on an apparent oversight visit to Rooiwal on October 19, 2023, Kgosiemang asserts that the cholera in Hammanskraal was caused by the City’s negligence and incompetence. “We have always maintained that the City was responsible.

“It is also worth noting that at the time of the outbreak, the City had reduced the number of water trucks delivering clean water to Hammanskraal to three times a week.” He said this led the community of Hammanskraal, “out of desperation”, to use the tap water that was declared unfit for consumption by the South African Human Rights Commission. After visiting the Public Protector’s office, Moseki and the party’s Gauteng chairperson Mike Mkhari and Tshwane regional chairperson Mpho Baloyi also laid a charge against the City at the Hammanskraal police station.